KKK flier distributors in Texas City could face criminal charges

TEXAS CITY, Texas– At first glance, plastic bags dumped in yards on 27th Avenue North in Texas City seemed sweet. Each had free chocolates or Skittles for homeowners flying American flags.



But after a closer look, neighbors saw the bold, black and white messages from the Ku Klux Klan on fliers stuffed inside the bags.



“I just thought what is this garbage,” said neighbor Mark Pandanell.



Some fliers sport Confederate flags with the words “Say No to Cultural Genocide.” Others show a hooded Klan member with the phrase “Join the Best or Die like the Rest.”



“I’m getting kind of shook up talking about this because I want to go check on my son,” said Austin Ray, another neighbor.



Ray grew up in Texas City. However, he is more afraid than ever for his 13-year-old son.



“I ride these streets all the time and I see multiple kids playing all races playing with (one another),” he said. “I didn’t even think any of that was around here.”



“I can understand freedom of speech and all that, but when you put something in somebody’s driveway talking about “Join the best group or die like the rest,” that’s a threat to me,” Christopher Morris, another neighbor said. “I don’t like that.”



It moved firefighter Mark Pandanell to post photos of the bags on Facebook. His friends at City Hall then sent Texas City Police to investigate. Pandanell wants those behind the fliers caught.



“Maybe the people that threw them will see and say maybe we need to stay away from that neighborhood,” Pandanell said. “We’re not welcome there. There’s nobody on this block that will welcome them here.”



Investigators issued the following statement:



The Texas City Police Department considers this incident a criminal matter and will be seeking any criminal charges applicable. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. J. Winstead at 409-643-5838. Those who wish remain anonymous can call the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.



