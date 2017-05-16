Judge Hatchett in legal battle after daughter-in-law dies after giving birth

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Judge Glenda Hatchett signs books at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2013 at Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women) (Photo: Lisa Lake, 2013 Getty Images)

TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett is involved in her own heartbreaking legal fight after her daughter-in-law died shortly after giving birth.

“My precious daughter walks into the hospital and never comes out,” she told Inside Edition.

Kyira Johnson was married to Judge Hatchett’s son, Charles. The couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Langston.

But shortly after Langston was born, Kyira passed away.

“Never ever, ever ever, did I think I would never see her again,” Charles tearfully told Inside Edition.

Last month, she came to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a C-Section, a typically routine procedure.

According to a lawsuit, while she was recovering in her hospital room, Kyira's blood pressure plummeted, her heart was racing and she complained of pain in her abdomen. But her family says she wasn't taken back into surgery for 10 hours.

“I was definitely shocked; we definitely pleaded repeatedly for them to take action,” her grieving husband said.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims that she was suffering from "excessive bleeding.” Doctors reportedly found three liters of blood in her abdomen and were not able to save her.

“The last thing she said to me was that, 'I am scared.' I held her hand I kissed and I told her everything will be OK,” Charles said.

He thought of his 39-year-old wife as a super woman. She spoke five languages and had an active lifestyle, calling her: “the most amazing person I ever met in my life.”

Judge Hatchett hopes that by sharing their personal tragedy, they can prevent this nightmare from happening to anyone else.

“This was a medical catastrophe how so everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong,” Charles said.

“We are devastated by her death, her senseless tragic death,” his mother said.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Cedars-Sinai said they are “deeply saddened by the death and the toll it is taking on her family. We strongly support the family's goal of determining exactly why this happened.”

They added: “While federal privacy laws prevent us from responding directly about any patient’s care without written authorization, we can share the following:

“Any time there are concerns raised about a patient’s medical care, we conduct an investigation to determine exactly what happened, including reviewing hospital procedures and the competency of health care providers, and make changes as needed to ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality medical care.”

