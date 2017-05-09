WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Judge agrees to toss Hernandez murder conviction

Associated Press , WHAS 11:39 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- A Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard.

Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Prosecutors argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward Hernandez's decision to take his own life.

© 2017 Associated Press

WHAS

Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide

WHAS

Aaron Hernandez may not be a convicted murderer for long

WHAS

Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories