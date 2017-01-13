Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls organic baby powder

(USA Today)--Actress Jessica Alba’s the Honest Company announced a voluntary recall of its organic baby powder due to possible contamination with microorganisms that may cause eye and skin infections.

The product was recalled after possible contamination with microorganisms was discovered during routine testing, the California-based company said in a statement on their website.

“Possible contamination with some microorganisms was found, including some species associated with skin or the infections, for that reason and with the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we've decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution," Christopher Gavigan, co-founder of the company, said in a video posted on the company's website.

The organic baby powder, which is talc-free and advertised as a “natural dusting product with probiotics,” is sold in 4 oz. containers with the code UPC #817810014529 and can be returned for a full refund.

The company said that no other products are affected by the recall.

The Honest Company is no stranger to headlines about their products. In March, the Wall Street Journal questioned its claims of a clean, green liquid laundry detergent.

The newspaper, citing two independent lab tests ordered up by the WSJ, says Honest’s liquid detergent contains the cleaning agent Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, which Honest has said could irritate skin.

The company refuted the claims in a statement, and said that it used Sodium Coco-Sulfate (SCS), which is a "gentler alternative."

The company has also faced several lawsuits, ranging from allegations that synthetic ingredients are used in some products to an ongoing lawsuit seeking damages for false advertising and harm to customers, who say Honest Sunscreen SPF 30 failed to protect them from serious sunburn.

