Immigration officials confirm businessman deported to Jordan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio businessman who lived in the United States for 38 years has been deported to his native Jordan.



A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Amer Othman has been deported. The ICE release said only that Othman was "removed to Jordan without incident."



Othman's family said earlier he boarded a flight out of the country late Monday. The Youngstown man had been in federal immigration officials' custody since Jan. 16.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan had tried to stop the deportation through a private bill ignored by President Donald Trump's administration. Ryan's statement late Monday called it "a sad day for Amer, his family and our entire community."



ICE says multiple U.S. courts have said Othman doesn't have a legal basis to remain in this country.

