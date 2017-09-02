Hurricane Harvey wreaks historic devastation: By the numbers

PHOTO: Texas Army National Guard members Sergio Esquivel, left, and Ernest Barmore carry 81-year-old Ramona Bennett after she was rescued, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. ( Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

ABC News ) -- The remnants of Hurricane Harvey continued to dump rain on several southern states nearly a week after making landfall in Texas as the most powerful storm to hit the mainland in over a decade.

Harvey's torrential rain, devastating winds and widespread flooding have so far cost at least 39 lives, driven over one million people to evacuate their homes in Texas and caused extensive destruction that will likely make it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history.

Here is a look at the storm's historic devastation, by the numbers:

More than 20 trillion gallons: That's the total amount of rain that fell across Texas and Louisiana, a staggering deluge that represents enough water to supply New York City's needs for over five decades.

$125 billion: Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his state will need federal relief money "far in excess" of that total. Moody’s Analytics has estimated $97 billion in destruction alone and some $108 billion in total damages counting lost output.

80 percent: Texans who don't have flood insurance.

51.88 inches: The amount of rain recorded at Cedar Bayou on the outskirts of Houston in just under five days, marking a new record for the heaviest rainfall for a storm in the continental U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

3: The number of times Harvey made landfall– twice as a hurricane in Texas and once more as a tropical storm in southwestern Louisiana.

185,149: Homes estimated to be damaged or destroyed by Harvey, according to Friday’s data from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

364,000: People who have registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as of Friday, according to FEMA.

42,399 :People in shelters as of Friday, according to the Texas governor.

10,000: People rescued by federal forces as of Thursday, FEMA said, plus countless other Good Samaritan rescues.

200,000: Customers without power on Thursday, according to the Energy Department.

900: Calls that poured in per hour to call centers around Houston at the height of the disaster.

120,000: Residents without water in Beaumont, Texas, on Thursday.

24,000: The number of National Guard troops deployed to assist in relief efforts, including all of Texas' members as well as some from other states. The Texas governor said these troops will be needed for months to search homes and restore the state to order.

1.5 miles: The radius around the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, that was evacuated after a container of chemicals ignited due to floodwater knocking out the plant's power.

30 to 40 feet: Estimated height of the flame at the Arkema plant after the chemicals combusted, sending a plume of black smoke into the air. Several more containers holding similar chemicals remain at the site, according to the Associated Press.

10: Gulf Coast region refineries that remain shut down by Harvey. Together they account for over 3 million barrels per day of output, or nearly 17 percent of the total U.S. refining capacity, according to the Energy Department.

$2.52: The national average gas price on Friday, according to AAA, marking a 17-cent jump over the past week.

500,000: Barrels of crude released on Thursday from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

1.3 million: The population of the Houston metropolitan area lacking health insurance, according to Census estimates.

22.5 percent: Houston population living below the poverty line, according to Census figures.

Over 1,900,000: Meals distributed by FEMA in Texas as of Friday.

Over 1,960,000: Liters of water distributed by FEMA in Texas as of Friday.

© 2017 ABC News