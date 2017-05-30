How much do you have to earn to afford rent in Arizona?

Apartment for rent sign. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX, Ariz - According to Apartment Therapy, you should expect to pay 30 percent of your take-home pay to cover housing cost.

And while some will say there’s no golden rule or calculation for what you should spend, many of your living decisions will be based on the equation of cost of living to income.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports, in order to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Arizona, you need to bring home $17.18 an hour, working 40 hours a week for 52 week per year.

NHIC mapped out hourly wages in every state in order to afford a two-bedroom rental unit.

Hawaii ranks the highest hourly wage where a household must earn $34.22 to afford a two-bedroom rental. Washington, DC came in as the second highest at $31.21 with California trailing at $28.59, New York at $26.69.

Click here to check out the rest of the map.

If that’s too rich for your blood, consider moving to Arkansas. It ranked as the lowest in the U.S. A household would be able to afford a two-bedroom rental apartment at $13.26 per hour.

