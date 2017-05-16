Honest Company recalls baby wipes for possible mold contamination

Lot number is located on the back of Wipes package.

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall due to the possible presence of mold in certain lots of baby wipes.

"We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable. Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product," the company said on its website.

This product is distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set, and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

To see whether you have an affected lot, you can enter your lot number in the search field at the bottom of this page. If you have an affected lot, you can return the product to the store for a full refund.

