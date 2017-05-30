Hiker, 25, dies after plunging off cliff while taking selfie

Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who plunged over this cliff while taking a selfie. (Franklin County Sheriff's Department) (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- The body of a 25-year-old Washington man was discovered Tuesday, one day after he plunged off a cliff while taking selfies with his girlfriend, authorities said.

The man’s remains were found in a pool above Palouse Falls in a state park, according to a Washington Parks official, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel told InsideEdition.com the man’s identity would not be publicly released at the request of his parents.

He was from the Spokane area, Blasdel said.

A witness said he saw a young woman climbing the rocks Monday, screaming that her boyfriend had fallen, the paper reported.

He dropped about 40 feet, hitting a cliff as he fell into the water, authorities said.

Rescuers worked for hours to locate the man without finding anything Monday. They returned Tuesday and made the grim discovery about 1 p.m.

The girlfriend said the couple was hiking and taking photos when her boyfriend lost his footing, the paper said.

Unmarked trails near the falls have sparked concerns in recent years, and signs have been erected warning hikers to use the trails at their own risk, according to the paper.

Inside Edition