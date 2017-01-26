Heinz petitioning for Smunday after superbowl

LOUISVILLE,KY. (WHAS 11)-- Popular ketchup company Heinz is petitioning to make the day after the super bowl a national holiday.

Heinz says the day after the big game should be known as Smunday.

The company is giving all of its employees the day off instead of spending money on a super bowl ad this year.

The company says if their petition gets over 100,000 signatures it will send the petition to congress.

