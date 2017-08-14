GoDaddy kicks out neo-Nazi website 'The Daily Stormer'

Godaddy logo (Photo: skepchick.org)

PHOENIX (USA TODAY) — GoDaddy, which is the largest Internet domain-name seller in the world, announced Sunday evening it will no longer provide service to the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer.

The company (GDDY), which is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has drawn criticism for months for its willingness to provide a domain name for a website "dedicated to spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The move comes after The Daily Stormer published an article Sunday using sexist and obscene language to demean Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killedwhen a car driven by an alleged white supremacist mowed down a crowd of people after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer - they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017

After someone tweeted a reference to the article asking GoDaddy to remove it and ban the site, GoDaddy replied, "We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service."

GoDaddy corporate spokesman Dan Race confirmed the action in an email to The Arizona Republic, which like USA TODAY is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

Previously, the company served "as the domain name registrar for The Daily Stormer, through its subsidiary Domains by Proxy, as it has throughout the site’s four-year history," according to the investigative news website, Reveal.

