George H.W. Bush to leave ICU; Barbara Bush discharged from hospital

HOUSTON (USA TODAY) — Former first lady Barbara Bush, cleared a day ago to leave the hospital where she has been a patient since midweek this past week, was discharged Monday, her doctors said in a morning press conference.

Since Jan. 14, her husband, former president George H.W. Bush, has been in intensive care with bacterial pneumonia at Houston Methodist Hospital, and she was hospitalized Wednesday with fatigue and coughing that later was diagnosed as viral bronchitis. He is expected to remain in the hospital but move from the ICU sometime Monday.

"He is sitting up and watching TV and anxiously awaiting his favorite oyster stew for lunch," said Dr. Amy Mynderse, a hospitalist at Houston Methodist. A hospitalist works in internal medicine but exclusively at a medical center, working with a person's primary care physician.

Both of the Bushes are in their 90s: The former president is 92, and his wife is 91.

Because the former president has bounced back so well, his doctors expect that he could leave the hospital as early as Friday, said Dr. Clint Doerr, his pulmonologist or lung specialist. But more likely will be a discharge over the weekend.

Although the former president is 92 and has a form of Parkinson's disease that keeps him from walking, both doctors stressed that he is a strong man for his age.

"Any time you hear about a 92-year-old with a breathing situation that requires intubation, that's a serious situation," Mynderse said. "He's also a very strong person. He's not your average 92-year-old."

George H.W. Bush, vice president under Ronald Reagan and president for one term from 1989 to 1993, was put on a ventilator and at one point had a procedure to clear his bronchial tubes in addition to his receiving intravenous antibiotics, the doctors said.

"It doesn't take much from a respiratory standpoint to get into trouble," Doerr said.

The elder president Bush was hospitalized in July 2015 after he broke a bone in his neck during a fall at his Kennebunkport, Maine, summer home. He also was hospitalized around Christmas 2014 in Houston for shortness of breath, and in 2012 he was hospitalized in Houston for two months including Christmas because of bronchitis and a persistent cough.

