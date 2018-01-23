Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.



Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks filed the discrimination suit Monday in Los Angeles federal court.



The couple says the U.S. government has failed to recognize their Canadian marriage and one of the 1-year-old fraternal twins born there. Each boy was conceived with sperm from a different father and born by the same surrogate mother minutes apart.



The State Department only granted citizenship to Aiden, who DNA tests showed was the biological son of Andrew, a U.S. citizen. The other son, Ethan, who was conceived from Elad's sperm, was denied citizenship. Elad Dvash-Banks is an Israeli citizen.



The State Department said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.



