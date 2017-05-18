Close Fmr. Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes is dead: report WHAS 8:54 AM. EDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (ABC News)--Roger Ailes, the former chairman of Fox News, is dead, according to Fox News. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Large black bear caught on camera in Taylorsville Inside LMPD Special Ops T.G. talks great weather 1 dead, another charged in PRP shooting Exclusive: Black bear spotted in Taylorsville St. Matthews carjacker drove through little league game 4 charged in Bardstown teens death appear in court LED Energy Savings - The Deal Guy Man sues woman for bad date Interim superintendent for JCPS named More Stories Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dead at 77 May 18, 2017, 8:48 a.m. Elizabethtown Police Department looking for suspects… May 18, 2017, 10:04 a.m. Affordable Adventures: Lexington Area, Kentucky May 15, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs