Fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and more recalled for possible burn injuries

(ABC News)--Florence, Alabama-based American Promotional Events is recalling its "TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke Fireworks," which can explode immediately after being lit, creating burn and injury hazards to customers. The company is recalling 36,100 units, which were sold at several popular retailers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday.

The recalled products create smoke when lit. They are sold in a clear package that contains three canisters - one red, one blue and one white. Each firework is a cardboard cylindrical tube that measures about one inch in diameter and is about five inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the item's label.

Consumers should not use the recalled fireworks and contact American Promotional Events for refunds. The company can be reached at 1-800-243-1189, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or reached via email at info@tntfireworks.com

Three separate injuries have been reported, resulting in burns.

The fireworks were sold for $5 at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other stores in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017.'

© 2017 ABC News