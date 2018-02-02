VIDEO | Father rushes Nassar after daughters give victim impact statements

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court during the second day of victim impact statements in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - The father of three daughters who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar rushed the disgraced doctor during his sentencing Friday in Eaton County.

Randall Margraves nearly reached Nassar, but was blocked by Nassar’s attorney Matthew Newburg and then was restrained by at least three deputies. He was handcuffed by MSU Police Detective Andrea Munford, the lead investigator on Nassar's cases in Ingham and Eaton counties.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Margraves said after he was tackled.

Margraves' daughters, Lauren and Madison Rae, had just finished speaking when he addressed the judge. Morgan Margraves read her victim impact statement during Nassar's Ingham County sentencing in January.

"I would ask you as part of this sentencing grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Randall Margraves said following his daughters' statements.

Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham said she couldn't do that. He asked for a minute, and she said she couldn't allow that.

Randall Margraves then ran at Nassar and nearly reached him before Newburg intervened.

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis, the lead prosecutor, warned the gallery not to repeat Margraves' outburst, saying it's not helping the victims or the community. She told them to use their words, not physical violence.

"You cannot behave like this," Povilaitis said. "This is letting him have his power over us."

When court resumed, Cunningham told the gallery that she understood their anger, but they could not react with physical violence.

"If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters have to say, I can't image what it is like for a parent," Cunningham said.

Friday is the second day of Nassar's Eaton County sentencing on three sexual assault charges, which is scheduled to continue Monday and if necessary Tuesday.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced last month to between 40 and 175 years by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on seven sexual assault charges. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges. His sentencing in Eaton County began Wednesday.

An Indianapolis Star investigation of USA Gymnastics, begun in 2016, uncovered widespread sexual abuse of athletes by coaches and others and failures to alert authorities. The IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, revealed the first allegations of abuse by Larry Nassar.

