Drone video shows orcas killing shark

Drone video of orcas killing a shark is circling the world.

They're likely offshore orcas that have a home range spanning from southern California to the Bering Sea. Offshore orcas are known for their worn down teeth, likely because of their prey. It's not rare for off-shore orcas to eat sharks, but it is rare to have the chance to watch them do it.

"They're killer whales. That's how they got their name," said Bob McLaughlin, who works with Project SeaWolf, an orca advocacy group that helped secure Southern Resident orcas on the endangered species list.

Much more is known about the Southern Residents than offshore orcas, because the latter are far more difficult to study. These orcas were filmed by drone off the coast of Monterey Bay.

But with Southern Residents struggling to survive, some wonder if offshore orcas could turn into equally important icons of the Pacific Northwest.

"Worst case scenario, they may become our Southern Residents. The Southern Residents, their population is decreasing because of the pressure of not having salmon. Can they start eating something else?" McLaughlin said.

You can see at least one calf swimming among the adults, likely learning to feed itself. McLaughlin and others believe learning new prey will be key to the survival of Puget Sound's orcas. Southern Residents eat Chinook salmon, which have seen historically low returns in recent years.

"With the dwindling salmon population, will the population dwindle further? That's where the Southern Residents may survive, but they'll survive as a completely different animal than they are today," McLaughlin said.

It's why orca advocates like McLaughlin agree that offshore orcas are worthy of the attention the video is getting - just as worthy of attention as our beloved Southern Residents.

"Every killer whale is our whale,” he said. “The Southern Residents just happen to be our pets."

