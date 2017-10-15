Deal could settle bankruptcy of project involving Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. talks with reporters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A failed deal to redevelop the former Charleston Naval Hospital in South Carolina and pitched by Donald Trump Jr. heads to bankruptcy court this week and a pending settlement could cost county taxpayers $33 million.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Charleston could decide Monday whether to let Charleston County buy the property rather than force it to honor a long-term lease.

The county had signed a 25-year lease to become anchor tenant in the project in which Trump Jr. was a minority investor.

The newspaper says Trump Jr. and associates met with city officials in 2012 to pitch the project. The group developing the site sought bankruptcy protection and sued the county.

