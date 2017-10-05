Crowdfunding campaign for Las Vegas shooting victims surpasses $9.2M

Destiny Alvers who attended the Route 91 country music festival and helped rescue her friend who was shot, reacts at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 3, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

(ABC NEWS) -- A fundraiser started by local officials has raised more than $9.2 million for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo set up a page on crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise money in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The page says that funds raised "will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families."

By noon Thursday, the fundraiser had garnered two-thirds of its $15 million goal.

Sisolak said he pledged the first $10,000.

"Our community is grateful for the outpouring of support from folks all across the nation and all around the world," Sisolak wrote Wednesday in an update posted on the page.

"Tens of thousands of people have made their voices heard and are standing up to hate and standing together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time," he continued. "We want to thank you for your generous contributions."

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 489 others, according to the most recent calculations from officials.

More than 22,000 people were attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunfire erupted.

Sisolak also suggested, for those who cannot afford financial donations, giving blood via United Blood Services or donating water, canned good and non-perishable items to local two local organizations, Three Square and Catholic Charities.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support, but the substations cannot currently manage the physical donations and we kindly ask you donate them to the organizations to ensure their distribution," Sisolak wrote.

© 2017 ABC News