Cops: Pennsylvania man jailed in no cucumbers on salad rant

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who allegedly ranted about insufficient cucumbers on his fast-food salad is charged with threatening a clerk, then resisting arrest.

New Holland police say they were called to the Wendy’s restaurant about 4 p.m. Sunday after 58-year-old Theodore Gunderson Jr. cursed, threw the salad at an employee and said, “If I had a gun or knife you would be the first to go.”

When the clerk called police, officers arrived to find Gunderson in his vehicle with the windows rolled up and refusing to exit. Police say Gunderson eventually rolled down his window, but then tried to drive away as an officer reached inside the vehicle.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gunderson who remained in the Lancaster County jail Friday on aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other charges.

