Cops: Father overdoses in Dunkin' Donuts bathroom while son waits outside

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Cops were called to a New Hampshire Dunkin' Donuts this past weekend after a young boy alerted staff that his father had been in the bathroom for a suspiciously long time.

When authorities were able to open the door, they reportedly found 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey unconscious.

That's because he'd gone inside to use heroin and overdosed while his 9-year-old boy waited outside in the dining area, according to a Manchester police.

Staff members called 911 after the boy told them that his father had been in the restroom for a while.

When they arrived, first responders administered the life-saving anti-opiate drug Narcan.

While officials took the boy to be cared for by his grandmother, Morrissey was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail.

"The safety and well-being of our customers is always a top priority, and we are thankful that the crew was able to promptly alert first responders," Dunkin' Donuts said in a statement to WMUR. "Given the sensitive nature of this investigation, we defer any additional questions to the local authorities."

Morrissey is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.

