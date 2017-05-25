controversy over terrorist award at school

HOUSTON, Tx. (WHAS 11)--Some teachers are in big trouble over an award they gave a junior high student.

It names the girl the "most likely to become a terrorist."

The 7th grader, her family, and the Houston area school district aren't laughing over the end-of-the-year joke.

The student says she doesn't know what prompted the teacher to call her out.

Other joke certificates were handed out during the mock awards ceremony this past Tuesday not long after an actual terrorist attack in the U.K.

The girl and her mother say they met with the school's principal and he apologized.

The district says the matter remains under investigation.

