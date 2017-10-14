Clinton attacks Trump's handling of Iran, North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton is declaring that President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord is "dangerous."

And she suggests her former campaign opponent is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

Trump accused Iran of violating the landmark 2015 accord, blaming the Iranians for a litany of sinister behavior and hitting their main military wing with anti-terror penalties.

Trump, breaking his campaign pledge to rip up the agreement, did not pull the U.S. out or re-impose nuclear sanctions, though he left that option on the table.

Clinton, in an interview recorded Wednesday and set to air Sunday on CNN, says Trump's insistence on decertifying the deal "makes us look foolish and small and plays right into Iranian hands."

