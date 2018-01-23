Civil rights leader Wyatt Tee Walker dies; worked beside MLK

The US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King addresses, 29 March 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". "Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King's killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. (Photo credit should read /AFP/GettyImages) (Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images)

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - The Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, who helped assemble the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "Letter From Birmingham Jail" from notes the incarcerated King wrote on paper scraps and newspaper margins, has died.



He was either 88 or 89. Family records showed different years of birth, said his daughter, Patrice Walker Powell, who confirmed his death.



Powell said her father died Tuesday morning at an assisted living facility in Chester, Virginia.



Walker was brought in by King to be the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, three years after the civil rights organization was founded.



He already was a top civil rights leader in Virginia, where he had led a "Pilgrimage of Prayer" in Richmond against school segregation on New Year's Day 1959.

