Child battling rare brain cancer becomes honorary cop for a day (Photo: Custom)

ABC News ) -- The newest member of the Evesham Police Department was sworn in on Thursday, and the rest of the force couldn't help but smile.

Four-year-old Chase Gilchrist has been battling a rare brain cancer and it was his dream to get to be a cop for the day, his family told ABC station WPVI.

Officers in Evesham, New Jersey, helped make it happen, making Gilchrist an honorary member on Thursday.

WPVI reported that the boy's day started with a ride in a police car, where he got his own uniform and ID.

"Doesn't feel really comfortable when you're wearing a vest," Chase Gilchrist remarked after donning his uniform for the first time.

Toddler with brain cancer gets uplifting postcards from across the globe

8-year-old girl battling brain cancer uses her wish to 'take care of the world'

"Now that he's got the official shirt on and the official police car, he's going to go nuts. He's loving it," Chase's father, Scott Gilchrist, told WPVI.

The newest member of the force also inspired his much-older colleagues.

"Many little kids want to be police officers. This one truly has it in his heart," Evesham Police Lt. Ron Ritter told WPVI.

© 2017 ABC News