Chelsea Manning tweets 1st post-prison photo

(USA TODAY) -- Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier released from military prison this week after serving seven years for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, posted her first post-prison photo on social media Thursday.

"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" she tweeted beneath a photo showing her wearing red lipstick and sporting a black top cut deeply in a V in the front.

Documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins shot the portrait photo, the ACLU told NBC News. Hawkins is shooting a documentary called "XY Chelsea" about Manning's adjustment to life after prison.

The photo, shared on Twitter and Instagram, was in striking contrast to the last widely circulated picture of Manning, a grainy black-and-white shot provided by the U.S. Army.

Manning, now 29, entered Fort Leavenworth military prison as a man named Bradley Manning. She will remain an active-duty, unpaid soldier, eligible for health care and other benefits while her court-martial conviction remains under appeal, according to the Army. She will also have access to commissaries and military exchanges, but will not be paid.

Manning was convicted of leaking more than 700,000 classified documents, including battlefield reports on Iraq and Afghanistan and State Department cables, while working as an intelligence analyst in Iraq. She said the leaks were intended to expose wrongdoing.

Manning was arrested outside a U.S. Army base in Iraq in May 2010. Her 2013 sentence was commuted in the final days of the Obama administration, a move that infuriated some in the military as well as President Trump. She would have been eligible for parole in six years.

