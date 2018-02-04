Campaign for poor holds 1st national action

The US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King addresses, 29 March 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". "Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King's killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. (Photo credit should read /AFP/GettyImages) (Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned in 32 states and the nation's capital.



Poor people, clergy and activists in the Poor People's Campaign plan to deliver letters Monday to politicians in state capitol buildings.



The letter demands that leaders confront a systemic racism that they say is evidenced in voter suppression laws and poverty that hurt a larger percentage of minorities, women and children but a larger number of whites.



The campaign is led by the Revs. William Barber of North Carolina and Liz Theoharis of New York. It officially began Dec. 4, 2017, 50 years after King started the first Poor People's Campaign. King was assassinated a few months later.

