Britax recalling 207,000 car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Britax is recalling about 207,000 infant car seats because the chest clip can break and pose a choking hazard to the infant.
The recall involves chest clips on certain b-safe 35, b-safe 35 elite, and bob b-safe 35 infant car seats.
They were manufactured between November first 2015 and May 31 of this year.
The company is sending a free remedy kit to owners who have registered their product.
There's a video on the Britax website that explains how to switch out the clip for replacement.
Britax says the car seats remain safe in a crash without the chest clip until the remedy kit can be installed.
The company is unaware of any injuries related to the problem.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs