Britax recalling 207,000 car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Britax is recalling about 207,000 infant car seats because the chest clip can break and pose a choking hazard to the infant.

The recall involves chest clips on certain b-safe 35, b-safe 35 elite, and bob b-safe 35 infant car seats.



They were manufactured between November first 2015 and May 31 of this year.

The company is sending a free remedy kit to owners who have registered their product.

There's a video on the Britax website that explains how to switch out the clip for replacement.

Britax says the car seats remain safe in a crash without the chest clip until the remedy kit can be installed.

The company is unaware of any injuries related to the problem.



