Close BREAKING: UK police arrest 23-year-old man in Manchester in relation to concert attack AP , WHAS 7:28 AM. EDT May 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST AP-- UK police arrest 23-year-old man in Manchester in relation to concert attack.Tweets by gmpolice © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman killed in accident on Outer Loop Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading RAW INTERVIEW: Mother of 7-year-old homicide victim talks about son Community leaders address violence in wake of 7-year-old's death Family of Ne'Riah Miller: Shooting a painful reminder of past violence At least 19 dead, 50 injured after Ariana Grande concert in U.K. Clean-up underway after floods hit Salem Protecting our children: Hundreds of Ga. daycares cited for violations Inside the Asian carp invasion 7-year-old shot and killed inside his home More Stories BREAKING: UK police arrest 23-year-old man in… May 23, 2017, 7:23 a.m. 22 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in UK May 22, 2017, 7:02 p.m. I-64 E before the Watterson is closed due to… May 23, 2017, 4:11 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs