Boy Scouts of America works with family to find new den for booted Cub Scout

ABC News ) -- The Boy Scouts of America has found a new unit for the 11-year-old boy who was booted from his den after engaging in a tense exchange with a Colorado state senator, the organization told ABC News in a statement.

Ames Mayfield was kicked out of his den last week after an Oct. 9 discussion with Sen. Vicki Marble hosted by his Cub Scout den in Broomfield, Colorado, his mother, Lori Mayfield, told ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV

Lori Mayfield recorded the exchanged between her son and Marble and later posted the videos to YouTube. At one point, Ames asked the senator about controversial remarks she reportedly made at a legislative meeting on poverty at the Colorado State Capitol Building in 2013, when she was discussing the life expectancy of black people.

"I was astonished that you blamed black people for poor health and poverty because of all the chicken and barbecue they eat," Ames said.

Marble responded to the fifth-grader in a quiet, measured tone.

“I didn’t; that was made up by the media,” she said. “So, you want to believe it? You believe it. But that’s not how it went down. I didn’t do that. That was false. Get both sides of the story.”

Marble did not immediately respond to ABC News' request today for comment.

In 2013, Marble said, "When you look at life expectancy, there are problems in the black race. Sickle-cell anemia is something that comes up. Diabetes is something that's prevalent in the genetic makeup, and you just can't help it," according to KMGH.

At the time, Marble continued, "Although I've got to say, I've never had better barbecue and better chicken and ate better in my life than when you go down South and you, I mean, I love it. Everybody loves it.”

While Ames' den leader kicked him out of the program a few days after the meeting, he still remained part of the Cub Scout pack, the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement to ABC News. The organization said today that it worked closely with the Mayfield family to identify a new unit for Ames to join.

The organization is pleased that the matter has been resolved, a spokesman said, adding that it is a "wholly non-partisan organization and does not promote any one political position, candidate or philosophy.”

"The Boy Scouts of America and the Denver Area Council are pleased that the family will continue their participation in Scouting," the spokesman said. "We are committed to working with families to find local units that best fit their needs.”"

ABC News has reached out to Lori Mayfield for additional comment.

