Boy, 11, allegedly found driving car for uncle who cops say was too drunk

Genoro Lopez (Photo: via Inside Edition from Port Hueneme PD)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- Cops in California who pulled over a car this past weekend say they approached the car to find a kid behind the wheel.

Port Hueneme police say they stopped an 11-year-old in a Honda on Sunday.

Police say the pre-teen was not alone, however, but with his 29-year-old uncle Genoro Lopez.

"Lopez was in possession of an open container of alcohol and was displaying clear signs of intoxication. The juvenile driver was asked why he was driving. He initially stated that his uncle was teaching him how to drive but would later tell police that his uncle was too drunk to drive," police wrote in a statement.

Officers wrote that the boy was sitting atop a sweatshirt to help him see over the wheel. He was subsequently released to his mother.

Lopez was allegedly in possession of a fake gun when he was asked to step out of the car, at which point he was cuffed as cops ran a check on his license and discovered a warrant for being an unlicensed driver, according to the statement.

Police allege Lopez had also used methamphetamine several hours before the traffic stop while the 11-year-old was still in his care.

Lopez was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, the outstanding misdemeanor warrant, and for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was transported to the Ventura County Mail Jail where his bail was set for $50,000.

