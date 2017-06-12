Bill Cosby's defense team rests its case after calling 1 witness

(ABC NEWS) -- Bill Cosby's defense team has rested its case in the comedian's sexual assault trial that began last Monday.

His lawyers called just one witness -- a detective -- to defend Cosby against accusations of drugging and sexually assaulting accuser Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Cosby also confirmed in court today that he would not take the stand.

By comparison, the prosecution rested its case last Friday after five days of testimony.

Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, attended the proceedings for the first time on Monday. She walked into the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, just before 9 a.m.

Camille Cosby, 73, was deposed in February 2016 in a defamation case brought by several women who had accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault.

Constand, 44, testified for seven hours over the course of two days last week, telling the jury that in 2004, Bill Cosby gave her a drug at his home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, that rendered her unable to stop his alleged assaults.

“In my head I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen and those [mental] messages didn’t get there and I was very limp, so I wasn’t able to fight him," she said. "I wanted it to stop."

According to portions of a deposition Bill Cosby gave in 2005 and 2006, he gave Constand Benadryl to "relax" her during a consensual sexual encounter.

“I wanted her to be comfortable and relaxed and be able to go to sleep after our necking session," Bill Cosby said.

The jury also heard quotes from Bill Cosby's deposition about his use of Quaaludes in the 1970s. Bill Cosby admitted to giving the prescription sedative to multiple women with whom he wanted to have sex, and said that he didn't take the drug himself. But he did not admit to giving Quaaludes to anyone without their knowledge.

“What was happening at that time [in the 1970s] was that at that time Quaaludes happened to be the drugs kids, young people were using to party with, and there were times when I wanted to have them just in case,” he said.

The prosecution also called upon Kelly Johnson, who alleges that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1996. The prosecution also called on Constand's mother, a forensic toxicologist and a sexual assault expert.

Bill Cosby has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. He has been accused by more than 50 women of drugging and/or sexual misconduct but aside from the Constand case, has not been charged with any crimes, and has repeatedly denied all allegations made against him.

If convicted, Bill Cosby faces 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

© 2017 ABC News