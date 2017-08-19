Bikini-clad drunk woman bites man's fishing line, gets arrested, police say

Alexandria Turner, 22, was charged with resisting arrest and being drunk in public, said Florida authorities. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Florida woman has been arrested on public drunkenness charges after she bit a man’s fishing line and swam off with his lure, authorities said.

Alexandria Turner, 22, approached the St. Johns County pier and began cursing at Robert Gonzales, who was fishing with a rented pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman bit his line and took off with his rigging, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

When a deputy arrived, Turner refused to accompany him to the pier rental office so she could pay for the damaged fishing gear, the report said.

Turner, who was wearing a bikini, became belligerent and screamed several times, “I am f***ing naked!” according to the document.

The woman smelled of alcohol and refused to be handcuffed, authorities said.

She was “forcefully” escorted to a patrol car and booked into the county jail on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and resisting arrest, the report said.

She was released Wednesday after spending two days behind bars. A judge sentenced her to time served, authorities said.

Inside Edition