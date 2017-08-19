Bikini-clad drunk woman bites man's fishing line, gets arrested, police say

(INSIDE EDITION) -- A Florida woman has been arrested on public drunkenness charges after she bit a man’s fishing line and swam off with his lure, authorities said.
Alexandria Turner, 22, approached the St. Johns County pier and began cursing at Robert Gonzales, who was fishing with a rented pole, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman bit his line and took off with his rigging, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
When a deputy arrived, Turner refused to accompany him to the pier rental office so she could pay for the damaged fishing gear, the report said.
Turner, who was wearing a bikini, became belligerent and screamed several times, “I am f***ing naked!” according to the document.
The woman smelled of alcohol and refused to be handcuffed, authorities said.
She was “forcefully” escorted to a patrol car and booked into the county jail on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and resisting arrest, the report said.
She was released Wednesday after spending two days behind bars. A judge sentenced her to time served, authorities said.
Inside Edition
