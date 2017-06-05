Screenshot from the homeowner's video camera shows a bear in the home, jamming out a few notes on the piano. (Photo: YouTube/King Viral)

VAIL - It was sometime in the afternoon on a Wednesday, when a regular bear shuffled in...

There was no old man sitting next to him.

(the homeowners weren't home)

And no one was having a tonic and gin.

Vail Police say a black bear made its way into a home in the 4000 block of Meadow Drive in East Vail, Colorado on May 31.

Initially, the homeowners reported a burglary to police. Police investigated and determined food had been stolen from a freezer and minor damage had been caused to the apartment.

It was unknown exactly what breed of culprit was to blame, although officers suspected a bear.

Later, the homeowner checked her home camera system, and realized she'd captured a rare 'piano bear' on video.

The bear can be seen wandering around the apartment. It then proceeds to bang out a rather "grizzly" melody on the piano.

Mobile users watch here.

We just can't make this stuff up.

The bear seems to have made its way into the home through an open kitchen window.

Police searched the area, but still haven't found the culprit.

For information on bear proofing your home, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

© 2017 KUSA-TV