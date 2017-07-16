Bald eagle threat: Lead ammo left behind by hunters

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Wildlife advocates across the country say a growing number of bald eagles are being poisoned by ingesting lead from ammunition in animal carcasses left behind by hunters.

New York biologists have documented an increase in bald eagle deaths from such poisoning. They acknowledge the trend hasn't impacted the eagle population as a whole, which has rebounded to record numbers after decades of restoration work.

Some advocates are calling for hunters to switch to copper or steel ammunition, or to remove or conceal the carcasses of the animals they kill.

Hunting and shooting sports groups say eagle populations have soared thanks to restoration efforts funded by excise taxes on lead ammunition and guns.

