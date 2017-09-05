April the Giraffe takes a break from motherhood to reunite deployed military dad and his family

INSIDE EDITION ) -- After a pregnancy gone viral, April the giraffe is taking a break from motherhood to give a military family the best homecoming surprise ever.

In a Facebook live video by Animal Adventures Park, zookeeper Jordan Patch could be seen helping reunite two young children and their military father following his return from a 9-month deployment, with a little help from April.

“I’m going to be able to see my kids for the first time,” the soldier says in the video.

Patch goes on to explain that the man's wife had contacted the upstate New York zoo to organize the surprise for their two kids.

As the family watched April the giraffe in her enclosure, the soldier snuck up behind his family at the right moment.

His two kids could be heard yelling, “Daddy!” before jumping into his arms.

“Memories are made every day at Animal Adventure,” Patch said. “Awesome.”



Military Family Welcome Home Posted by Animal Adventures with Jordan on Sunday, September 3, 2017

