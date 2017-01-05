Anaconda pulled out of toilet in Va.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A snake is not something you want to see sitting in your toilet—let alone an anaconda.

A resident in Arlington County, S.C. made the startling surprise last week in their apartment, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington wrote on Facebook.

The Animal Control team was expecting a smaller, wild snake or a ball python. Instead, they removed a juvenile Yellow Anaconda.

The Animal Welfare League was able to find a specialist who is familiar with the snake and will give him the care he needs.

“We highly encourage anyone thinking about having a snake as a pet to do extremely thorough research to determine whether they will be able to adequately care for their snake,” the League posted on Facebook.

Yellow Anacondas can grow up to 13 feet long. They aren’t venomous, but can be dangerous when they reach full size.

“Plus, no-one likes being surprised by a lost and confused snake in their toilet!” the league added.