'American Pickers' returning to Ohio this summer

History Channel's "American Pickers" will make its return to Ohio this summer.
The documentary series will be in Ohio this June as Mike and Frank search for stories and antiques.
If you or someone you know has a collection of valuable antiques you want to share with Mike and Frank, let them know. You can reach the show at americanpickers@cineflix.com or 855-OLD-RUST. Be sure to provide your name, phone number, location and a description/photos of your antique collection.
Last summer, the show visited the Northeast Ohio region, and even rode in the Officers Memorial Run with Cleveland Police.
Mike and Frank were also seen in Vermilion, Lodi, Stark County and Ellet in Summit County.
Here’s a detailed list of the current items the show is looking for:
- Motor scooters: Vespas, Lambretta, Cushman
- Old advertising signage
- Motorcycles
- Bicycles (Pre-60’s to turn-of-the-century)
- Old toys: tin, wind-up, cast iron
- Pre 50’s vending machines
- Pinball and slot machines
- Old movie posters
- Unusual radios: transistor, tabletop, etc.
- Antique casino/gaming machines
- Vintage movie memorabilia
- Vintage advertising Items
- Taxidermy
- Vintage concert posters & T-shirts
- Early Boy Scout items
- Pre 60’s vintage diner collectibles
- Pre 60’s TV merchandise
- Pre 50’s western/equestrian gear
- Classic motorcycle memorabilia
- Sports memorabilia
- Casino tables
- Houdini items
- Old rodeo items
- Airline collectibles: Pan-Am, TWA, etc.
- Late 70’s & earlier military items
- Extraordinary mobster memorabilia
- Vintage police officer collectibles
- Firefighter collectibles
- Pre 40’s telephones
- Folk art
- Vintage BB guns/cap guns
- Early Halloween items
- Pre 40’s Christmas items
- Hawaiiana/tiki collectibles
- Vintage sports collectibles
- Vintage election memorabilia
- Musical instruments
- Civil War antiques
- Vintage gas pumps
- Pre 70’s old neon signs
- Strange woodcarvings
- Vintage collegiate collectibles
