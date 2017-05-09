'American Pickers' returning to Ohio this summer

(Photo: Zachary Maxwell Stertz, Custom)

History Channel's "American Pickers" will make its return to Ohio this summer.

The documentary series will be in Ohio this June as Mike and Frank search for stories and antiques.

If you or someone you know has a collection of valuable antiques you want to share with Mike and Frank, let them know. You can reach the show at americanpickers@cineflix.com or 855-OLD-RUST. Be sure to provide your name, phone number, location and a description/photos of your antique collection.

Last summer, the show visited the Northeast Ohio region, and even rode in the Officers Memorial Run with Cleveland Police.

Mike and Frank were also seen in Vermilion, Lodi, Stark County and Ellet in Summit County.

READ MORE | 'American Pickers' spotted in Ohio: See where they've been

Here’s a detailed list of the current items the show is looking for:

Motor scooters: Vespas, Lambretta, Cushman

Old advertising signage

Motorcycles

Bicycles (Pre-60’s to turn-of-the-century)

Old toys: tin, wind-up, cast iron

Pre 50’s vending machines

Pinball and slot machines

Old movie posters

Unusual radios: transistor, tabletop, etc.

Antique casino/gaming machines

Vintage movie memorabilia

Vintage advertising Items

Taxidermy

Vintage concert posters & T-shirts

Early Boy Scout items

Pre 60’s vintage diner collectibles

Pre 60’s TV merchandise

Pre 50’s western/equestrian gear

Classic motorcycle memorabilia

Sports memorabilia

Casino tables

Houdini items

Old rodeo items

Airline collectibles: Pan-Am, TWA, etc.

Late 70’s & earlier military items

Extraordinary mobster memorabilia

Vintage police officer collectibles

Firefighter collectibles

Pre 40’s telephones

Folk art

Vintage BB guns/cap guns

Early Halloween items

Pre 40’s Christmas items

Hawaiiana/tiki collectibles

Vintage sports collectibles

Vintage election memorabilia

Musical instruments

Civil War antiques

Vintage gas pumps

Pre 70’s old neon signs

Strange woodcarvings

Vintage collegiate collectibles

© 2017 WKYC-TV