Amber Alert tipster to receive $10,000 reward

(WBIR)--A California man will receive a $10,000 reward Friday for tipping off authorities to a missing Tennessee teen and the man accused of kidnapping her.

The family attorney of the 15-year-old girl will present the money to Griffin Barry in Columbia, Tenn.

Barry contacted the Siskiyou County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office after seeing a news report about the missing teen and her teacher Tad Cummins.

They were staying at a cabin he cared for, then Barry realized who they were. Barry is a former resident of Brentwood, Tenn.

Cummins, the 50-year-old former Maury County teacher, is suspected of taking the girl last month and eluding police for 38 days before he was found in northern California last week. Federal court documents show Cummins admitted to switching vehicle license plates twice, disabled his vehicle's GPS system, used aliases, altered his appearance, paid only in cash and used back roads during his nearly six weeks on the run.

Cummins agreed to be transferred back to Tennessee.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation returned the girl home to Tennessee on Friday.

