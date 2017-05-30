Texas students adapt toys for disabled children

ABILENE, TX - This might look like a normal toy to you. But if you look closer, there’s a switch made specially for someone who needs it.

“We like to listen to the radio or turn on a fan when we want or activate a toy – but if you have a physical or mobility issues, that’s difficult,” Abilene Christian University instructor Lory Chrane said.

This was the first time that ACU undergrad students teamed up with their Maker Lab to adapt toys in a one-week elective course.

“A little bit of electronics and rewiring, and then they took the creative piece and went with it. They decided how their person was going to access the switch and activate the switch, whether it was through head movement, hand movement or leg movement.”

They are partnering with Region 14 and plan on pairing each toy they’ve adapted to a child with disabilities.

“We want to partner up with classrooms that actually need these devises because they’re very expensive when you buy them from a company. So, we can make them a lot less expensive.”

“I’m getting to work with something that I didn’t think that speech pathologists would work with,” Alaina Andrews, a student in the program, said.

For Andrews, this project meant a lot and hit close to home.

“I have a cousin with cerebral palsy, so that’s where my heart is. But honestly, I’ll work with anyone who needs my help.”

She plans on using her new toy adapting knowledge to help out others in the future.

“It’s really cool to be able to do it myself, and I know that I’m going to help a kid in Abilene that needs it for their enjoyment.”

The students plan on showcasing their toys at a Maker Lab Fair in the fall. Plus, they will be giving them to children who need them.

The school also plans on expanding this program in the future.

© 2017 KXVA-TV