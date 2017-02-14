Abandoned at birth: Mpls. man's adoption story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A South Minneapolis man’s heart dropped when he heard a story on the news last month where a baby boy was abandoned at the Cathedral of St. Paul and found by the church custodian.

“It was my story too,” said Dann Lickness. “I was Baby John Doe.”

On July 7, 1968, on the doorstep of Mount Olive Lutheran Church near Chicago Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis, a church janitor found Lickness, just hours old, early on a Sunday morning.

Lickness, now 48, keeps a clip from the newspaper article from the next day where a nurse cradled him in her arms. He will never forget words from the church janitor who first discovered him, when he was swaddled in just newspaper.

“I was happy to find him because if the dogs had come he might have been killed,” said the custodian.

“That statement has been one of my drives for life. I’ve been very fortunate. My whole family made sure I knew where I came from,” said Lickness. “I’m biracial but interracially adopted. I knew at three years old, 'how come I am dark?' They explained to me right away."

Darlene and Ron Lickness were traveling up north with their family when they heard about the abandoned baby boy on the radio.

“I poked Ron and I said, 'I bet you that’s our baby, and it was,” said Darlene Lickness, through tears.

“I just thought it was so neat, that this was our baby -- wow -- (it) felt good,” said Ron Lickness. “I never thought of skin color. No, it was never a thought, he was our child.”

In all, Darlene and Ron Lickness had six kids, beyond four biological children, adopted Dann and another son, who is also black, through Lutheran Social Services.

The Lickness family has not watched NBC’s hit show, “This is Us”, which explores the complexities of interracial adoption. One character, Randall, was abandoned at a fire station as a baby and adopted by white parents. The show’s plot closely mirrors the Lickness' story, a story that was all along about the concept of “us.”

Darlene Lickness said the way they were lead to their son, was “meant to be.”

“My family is incredible,” said Lickness. “I’m the one still searching for my greatness.”

Now, Dann Lickness and his girlfriend dream of adopting the baby boy left at the St. Paul Cathedral. First, they plan to get married.

Lickness has learned that doors still open in his life and he now sees his birth mother’s agonizing choice as an act of love, leaving him where he could be saved.

“It’s how you overcome the difference that makes a person. I believe if you do good, good will come back,” said Lickness.

He visits the church where he was found every year on his birthday, leaving flowers at the doorstep.

