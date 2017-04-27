8 busted in alleged IRS impersonation scam

IRS, Internal Revenue Service (Photo: Getty Images)

(USA Today) -- U.S. investigators said Thursday that they had arrested eight people who allegedly bilked thousands of taxpayers out of millions of dollars through schemes in which they impersonated aggressive Internal Revenue Service agents.

The arrests broaden a dragnet that included the apprehension in May 2016 of two other people who allegedly perpetuated the scheme.

The eight suspects arrested in the latest roundup were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They are Yosvany Padilla, Elio Carballo Cruz, Esequiel Bravo Diaz, Ricardo Fontanella Caballero, Alejandro Valdes, Angel Chapotin Carrillo, Alfredo Echevarria Rios and Joel Leon Pando.

Collectively, they stole nearly $8.8 million from more than 7,000 victims, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's Inspector General for Tax Administration office.

Authorities also arrested Dennis Delgado Caballero and Jeniffer Valerino Nunez in May 2016 and said they were still seeking another suspect, Lazaro Hernandez Fleitas.

The suspects told victims in phone calls that they were from the IRS and demanded immediate wire payment through methods such as MoneyGram and Walmart2Walmart Money Transfer, authorities said. The suspects allegedly threatened the victims with arrest if they didn't pay.

“No legitimate employee of the United States Treasury Department or the Internal Revenue Service will demand that anyone make payments via MoneyGram, Western Union, Walmart2Walmart Money Transfer, or any other money wiring method, for any debt to the IRS or the Department of the Treasury,” Inspector General J. Russell George said in a statement.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be an IRS agent and demanding immediate wire payment should call report it online at Treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml.

