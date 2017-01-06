5 dead, multiple injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting; suspect in custody

Esteban Santiago (abc news)

(ABC NEWS) -- Five people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida today before a suspected gunman was taken into custody, officials said.

The carnage occurred in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated. As the gunman opened fire, people turned and ran, witnesses said.

Based on identification found on the suspected shooter, police believe he is a man named Esteban Santiago, according to law enforcement officials, though officials said they were checking to see if the ID card was legitimate.

Santiago was formerly a combat engineer with the Alaska Army National Guard and left in August, said Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, director of public affairs for the Alaska National Guard. When he was discharged, he was ranked E3, or a Private First Class.

Esteban Santiago holding baby (abc news)

The alleged shooter flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis before landing in Fort Lauderdale, senior officials said. He boarded the Anchorage flight last night, the officials said. He checked his gun into his baggage, a source familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

TSA regulations allow guns to be checked into baggage if they are stored in a locked, hard-sided container that can not be easily accessed. The traveler is required to declare the firearm or ammunition to the airline at the ticket counter and should be the only person to retain the key or combination to the lock.

Santiago worked for a security company called Signal 88 in Anchorage, the source said. In November, he showed up to the FBI's field office in Anchorage, where he espoused conspiracy theories, including one claim the U.S. government was trying to force him to watch ISIS videos, the source said.

Ft Aludrdale shooting (abc news)

When the FBI interviewed him, Santiago appeared incoherent at times, the source said. Investigators suspected that mental health issues may be at play, and they referred Santiago to local law enforcement for a mental health evaluation, the source said.

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department referred all questions about Santiago to the FBI.

Authorities are "tearing apart" Santiago's service record to determine if he was suffering from PTSD, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the case told ABC News. Investigators are also digging deep into Santiago's social media and online activity, the official said.

Members of Santiago's family in New Jersey are being interviewed by the FBI, two law enforcement officials briefed on the probe told ABC News. The FBI confirmed that agents are on site in Union City, New Jersey, but would not provide details on the investigation.

Sources told ABC News that Santiago had received mental health treatment after the encounter with the FBI. A person who answered the phone for Signal 88 said the company has no comment and is "currently under the advisement of federal authorities."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a press conference this afternoon that at this point it appears likely the suspected gunman acted alone.

The sheriff also said that the investigation is ongoing and that the scene is considered "fluid" and "active." He added that reports of a second incident at the airport were later dismissed.

Ft Lauderdale Airport (abc news)

Authorities received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The Transportation Security Administration said the incident occurred in a public area, not a secure area.

Witness Mark Lea told ABC News he heard "what sounded like firecrackers" before people began yelling and "frantically running."

Lea said he saw then saw a gunman who was "randomly shooting people."

The gunman "went through a couple dozen rounds" before throwing the gun down away from him and "lying face down and spread eagle," waiting for officers to approach him, according to Lea.

These photos show the alleged gun used and the suspected shooter being led away by law enforcement, according to an eyewitness.

Lea said he helped some people run to safety and consoled several people at the scene.

Diane Haggerty, a woman who said she works at a cruise line's kiosk at the airport, told ABC News she also heard what she thought was firecrackers but turned out to be gunfire.

Haggerty said she saw a gunman "walking up and down shooting people" and dived behind the kiosk for safety.

Six trauma patients admitted after the shooting are in stable condition, according to the Broward Health Medical Center. Doctors would not give specifics on their injuries because of privacy laws.

Multiple other patients were admitted due to minor injuries such as dehydration and heat-related issues, the doctors said.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Rick Scott vowed to hold "whoever is responsible" to the "highest extent of the law." The state of Florida "will not tolerate evil acts," he said.

"I don't ever want this to happen again," he added.

Scott said he reached out to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence multiple times to keep them informed on the investigation.

Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, "Thoughts and prayers for all."

President Barack Obama was briefed on the shooting, said National Security Council spokesman Ned Price. Obama called Scott to offer condolences to those affected by the shooting and assured the governor that federal authorities will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The airport said it is currently closed and all services are temporarily suspended.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.