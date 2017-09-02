4 arrested after 10-year-old allegedly beaten, dragged behind car

(Left: Shawn Whaley, Brandy Shraver, Gary Bubis Jr.)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- New York State Police arrested four people after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly beaten repeatedly and dragged behind a car with a rope tied around her waist before escaping to ask a neighbor for help.

The girl’s mother, 34-year-old Leslieann Raeder, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, while Shawn Whaley, 23, Brandy Shaver, 18, and Gary Bubis, 37, were charged with second-degree assault reports said.

The malnourished child, who lived in a home in Oswego County, was able to escape on Wednesday, but not before allegedly suffering horrific abuse. Police said the girl was singled out as a child who needed discipline.

The 10-year-old had allegedly suffered beatings with a tightly rolled newspaper wrapped in electrical tape and was also forced to work outside without access to water or a bathroom.

She was also allegedly served a single meal each day, which was drenched in hot sauce.

In one incident, police said she was forced to run down a dirt road with a backpack on each shoulder. When she didn’t run fast enough, a car that was allegedly following her would hit her.

“When she physically couldn’t continue, they tied a rope around her waist, tied that same rope to the bumper of the car and began to pull her along,” Oswego County Undersheriff Gene Sullivan said. “When she would drop, they would continue to drive and she’d end up getting dragged.”

Thankfully, the little girl was finally able to escape to a nearby neighbor, reports said.

“She was crying. She had tears running down her face. She was all dirty. She hasn't had a shower in two weeks,” neighbor Autumn Lee Butchino, who found the girl on her driveway, told WETM-TV

The girl was later transferred to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

Inside Edition