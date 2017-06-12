$30 'The Expert' shirt worn by Barron Trump sells out

Barron Trump (Photo: Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Barron Trump stepped off Marine One with his parents and onto the White House lawn Sunday looking like a normal 11-year-old as he moved into his new home.

The youngest child of Donald Trump wore a blue ringer T-shirt that read “The Expert.” The shirt is from J. Crew and sells for $29.50. He wore khakis and New Balance sneakers as he observed the historic grounds of his new abode.

The shirt is now out of stock on J. Crew's website. A description of the shirt now reads: "This item has been so popular, it has sold out."

Like most kids his age, the young man also carried a fidget spinner.

While walking with his parents, Barron kept looking over his shoulder to check on his grandparents and Melania’s folks from Slovenia, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who helped them move in.

The Knavses are expected to pitch-in looking after Barron while his mom is fulfilling her official duties as first lady.

Melania was seen walking hand-in-hand across the lawn with President Trump.

Melania Trump was casually chic wearing brown pants by Bally and carrying a matching Hermes Birkin handbag as well as python Manolo Blanik shoes.

The White House had said previously that Melania and Barron would be moving into America's most famous address once the 11-year-old finished the school year.

