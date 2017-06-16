3-year-old dies after dental procedure in Stockton

- (Photo: sodapix sodapix)

A 3-year-old girl has died following a dental procedure in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials say the young girl died in the hospital after receiving the procedure at Children's Dental Surgery Center, which is a non-profit ambulatory surgery center located in the 1500 block of East March Lane in Stockton.

Children's Dental Surgery Center Office Administrator David Thompson said Thursday there's always anesthesia risks to keep in mind. He said the office staff has done these type of procedures for years and have experience with this particular dental procedure. Thompson also said the patient was transported in stable condition to the hospital when she left the office.

The police department says they are still looking into the matter but don't believe it was a criminal incident.

