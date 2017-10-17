2 Navy sailors found dead of apparent drug overdoses in same home days apart

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ABC News ) -- Two active-duty U.S. sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay were found dead of apparent drug overdoses in the same home four days apart, U.S. Submarine Forces confirmed to ABC News.

Last Thursday, Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Jerrell was found dead in a home in Kingsland, Georgia, 20 minutes west of the Navy base.

Then, on Monday, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Bell was found dead inside the same home, which he apparently owned.

Sarah Self-Kyler, a spokesperson for U.S. Submarine Forces, told ABC News that the sailors were friends and former shipmates, but not from the same command.

The Kingsland Police Department, supported by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), is investigating the deaths. It is unknown at this time what drug caused the sailors to overdose.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, all commands conducted a urinalysis of every sailor on base, Self-Kyler said.

The U.S. Navy has a zero-tolerance drug policy.

