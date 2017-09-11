2 law enforcement officials working during Hurricane Irma killed in head-on crash

Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges and Sgt. Joseph Ossman of Florida Department of Corrections (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Two Florida law enforcement officials have died after their respective vehicles collided head-on while they were responding to Hurricane Irma over the weekend.

Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges and Sgt. Joseph Ossman with the Florida Department of Corrections were killed Sunday when their vehicles collided in Tampa, according to reports.

Both officers had been required to stay in the county despite mandatory evacuations in response to the massive storm.

Deputy Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car hit Sgt. Ossman's vehicle, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Ossman was reporting for his shift at the Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation.

Sgt. Ossman had served with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years.

"We are heartbroken by this loss," Florida Corrections Secretary Julie Jones said in a statement. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of the two FL officers who lost their lives."

Bridges was a 13-year veteran officer.

"Let's take a moment to recognize these heroes #IRMA," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

As Hurricane Irma began to barrel past Florida on its path inland Monday, the sun rose over a state where millions are now without power, and at least five people were killed in accidents likely to be blamed on the historic storm.

As of around 8 a.m. Monday, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm as southern Georgia braced for an onslaught of torrential rain.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma would continue moving north over the western Florida peninsula through Monday morning and then into the southeastern United States late Monday and Tuesday.

