18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash

ABC News ) -- A California teenager is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly car crash while livestreaming on social media.

The driver, Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, California, crashed on July 21 in Los Banos, California, about 80 miles southeast of San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened when the car went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field, ejecting the two passengers, the highway patrol said.

The passengers were both 14 years old and were not wearing seat belts; one was killed and the other suffered a major injury, the highway patrol said.

ABC-owned station KFSN in Fresno reported that Sanchez was livestreaming video on Instagram when the crash occurred. Video before the crash shows her singing and dancing along to music as she drives.

In live video following the crash, Sanchez references the victim as her sister.

"I f------ killed my sister," Sanchez says in the video, according to KFSN. "I know I’m going to jail for life. ... I don't f------ care at all."

Chuck Mosley, commander of the highway patrol in Los Banos, confirmed the authenticity of the video obtained by KFSN and told ABC News, "We do know she was livestreaming via social media at the time of the collision."

The highway patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Sanchez was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail, charged with DUI alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She is being held on a $300,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if Sanchez had an attorney.

