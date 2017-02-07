1,000 words added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary

Dictionary (Photo: Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- Word lovers rejoice! Merriam-Webster added more than 1,000 entries to its dictionary on Tuesday, with terms from all corners of the English language. New words in the realms of science, sports, technology, slang and more have now taken their place in the American lexicon. Here’s a sampling of 10 terms that received official status today.

Throw shade: This is a slang term for publicly criticizing someone subtly or indirectly. Commonly heard on reality TV shows, the phrase “throw shade” is usually thrown around in a heated conversation when someone makes a rude comment.

Truther: In 2017’s political environment, it’s not surprising that “truther” made the cut. This term describes someone who believes that an important fact is being concealed from the public and is usually used to refer to conspiracy theorists. The word has its roots in the barrage of conspiracy theories that emerged after the Sept. 11 attacks.

First world problem: This is a common expression used to describe when someone privileged is having a trivial crisis. A perfect example would be when someone’s Facebook page is having trouble loading.

Yowza: This exclamation finally makes the cut. Originally spelled “yowsah” or “yowsa,” it was used as a catchphrase by radio personality Ben Bernie in the 1930s to express surprise or excitement.

Supercentenarian: Today’s dictionary update brought us many words that indicate advances in science, medicine and technology, and this one takes the cake. “Supercentenarian” tops its younger cousin “centenarian” to indicate someone older than 110 — a word we may be needing more and more.

Binge-watch: If you’re familiar with Netflix, then you already know this term. Now virtually synonymous with the streaming site, “binge-watching” is the action of viewing a large amount of video content in one sitting.

Fast fashion: Retailers like Forever 21, Zara and H&M have become known for their ability to churn out the latest trends at low prices. This business model, which encourages consumers to come back regularly for the newest outfits, has been dubbed fast fashion.

Prosopagnosia: Commonly referred to as face-blindness, prosopagnosia is a condition in which people are unable to recognize faces. While the term has been around since 1950, a recent renewal of research on the subject brought the word into more regular use and now into our dictionaries. Famous people who suffer from prosopagnosia include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and actor Brad Pitt.

Ghost: The traditional ghoul-only definition has been amended to make room for a millennial meaning: To ghost someone is to suddenly cut off all contact with someone, usually a former romantic connection.

NSFW: This internet-specific abbreviation means “not safe for work.” It’s a warning that a website, email, attachment or other piece of online content is best saved for viewing in the privacy of your home or at least when you’re out of the office.

For more of the new words, check out Merriam-Webster’s website.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved